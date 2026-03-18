KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will be closed from Friday to Monday (March 20-23, 2026) in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri public holiday.

In a statement today, the exchange said Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday (March 24, 2026).

“Both the securities and derivatives markets will operate under normal trading hours on Thursday (March 19, 2026).

“However, there will be no T+1 night trading session for the derivatives market on that date,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia added that Bursa Gold Dinar primary marketplace and Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ will remain open for trading online during the public holiday. — Bernama