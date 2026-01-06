KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is providing an additional RM2.5 billion under its fund for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on channelling these funds to first-time borrowers.

In a statement today, the central bank welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his 2026 New Year’s Message on the additional allocation for the fund and the introduction of a credit guarantee scheme.

“To date, BNM has made available RM32.4 billion in concessional financing to support access to financing for SMEs through participating financial institutions, particularly viable micro and small enterprises that face financing constraints.

“The upsize increases the total allocation under the fund to RM34.9 billion,” it said.

Moving forward, BNM said it will transition to guarantee-based support, targeting RM10 billion in guaranteed financing.

It said the transition to credit guarantee schemes will benefit a wider segment of SMEs, including first-time borrowers and new entrepreneurial activities.

“The scheme will be implemented in collaboration with Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd (CGC) and financial institutions,” it said. — Bernama