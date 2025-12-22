KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Bursa Malaysia witnessed volatile trading at mid-morning with selling seen in selected energy and plantation heavyweights.

At 11 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.22 of a point to 1,666.12 from Friday’s close of 1,665.90, after opening 1.62 points weaker at 1,664.28.

Market breadth was negative, with decliners outnumbering advancers 455 to 309, while 493 counters were unchanged, 1,522 untraded and 16 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.01 billion units worth RM535.55 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained four sen to RM10.48, Tenaga Nasional added 14 sen to RM13.50 and IHH Healthcare rose seven sen to RM8.59, while CIMB was flat at RM8.15 and Public Bank fell two sen to RM4.50.

On the most active list, Zetrix AI, BMS and Pharmaniaga decreased half-a-sen each to 80 sen, 19.5 sen and 27.5 sen, respectively, and Tanco slid two sen to RM1.11. Meanwhile, Tanco increased two sen to 31.5.

Of the top gainers, Hong Leong Financial Group climbed 28 sen to RM18.54, United Plantations gained 24 sen to RM30.08, Malaysian Pacific surged 22 sen to RM32.42 and Coastal Contracts jumped 21 sen to RM1.43.

Among the top losers, Nestle dropped RM1.60 to RM114.70, BLD Plantation lost RM1.04 to RM15.0, Fraser & Neave declined 36 sen to RM35.96 and Dutch Lady weakened 30 sen to RM30.20.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index erased 1.19 points to 12,231.89, the FBM ACE Index shed 1.92 points to 4,812.96, the FBM Emas Shariah Index ticked down 0.97 of a point to 12,024.73, and the FBM 70 Index reduced 7.09 points to 16,806.10, while the FBMT 100 Index edged up 0.02 of a point to 12,030.77.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index slid 55.34 points to 8,235.82 and the Energy Index trimmed 3.56 points to 765.42, while the Financial Services Index perked up 30.52 points to 19,592.28 and the Industrial Products and Services Index notched up 0.85 of a point to 171.24. — Bernama