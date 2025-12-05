KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Capital A Bhd expects to complete the consolidation of its aviation business to AirAsia X Bhd and exit Practice Note 17 (PN17) status by the end of this month.

Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the group has filed in the court for a capital reduction for Capital A and the pricing of AirAsia Aviation shares.

“We are right to the end,” Fernandes told reporters after announcing an update in the group’s cabin crew uniform policy, which will allow female crew to wear hijab while on duty if they wish to do so.

In late October this year, Capital A said all conditions for its aviation restructuring have been met or waived, allowing all AirAsia-branded airlines to be consolidated under AirAsia X, a key move for Capital A to exit PN17 status.

The group said the share sale and purchase agreements (SSPAs) for the proposed disposals have become unconditional as of Oct 29.

The cut-off date for completion had been extended at least six times—from the original Jan 25, 2025 deadline to March 25, then to May 31, July 31, Aug 31, Sept 30 and most recently to Oct 31 — to allow additional time for the requisite consent.

On the new cabin crew uniform policy, Fernandes said the rollout, planned for the first quarter of 2026 during the Ramadan month, was a step in ensuring its cabin crew feel comfortable and confident representing AirAsia wherever they fly.

“We are going to give our female cabin crew the option, if they want, to wear a hijab. I think we will be the first airline in Asean to do that. It is an option,” he added.

AirAsia’s iconic red cabin crew uniform will remain unchanged, with the professionally tailored hijab and pants option extending the same design currently worn by crew operating on Jeddah routes. This ensures comfort, safety and brand consistency across the network. — Bernama