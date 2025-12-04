KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — JLand Group Sdn Bhd (JLG) has received RM30 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) for the phase one of its data centre development project, StepEast, located at Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) in Johor.

Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) director Faizal Hussin said the first-phase development, StepEast, has already been supported with the necessary utilities infrastructure.

He said StepEast is being supplied with electricity via the existing 275-kilovolt (kV) main intake substation (PMU), which can deliver up to 800 megawatts.

“Moving on to an extension of the data centre area, which is StepWest, we have secured ample power supply through the construction of a new 500 kV PMU, which we expect to energise by the end of 2026,” he told the media during a familiarisation trip to IBTEC.

The development also has an existing water supply capacity of 10 million litres per day (MLD), he added.

He said the company is constructing additional water tanks to increase incoming water capacity and aims to supply a total of 56.4 MLD beyond 2027.

Meanwhile, he said JLG is investing about RM400 million to upgrade and improve the existing road linking the Sedenak Toll to IBTEC.

Faizal said the works are part of a major infrastructure push over the next five years to support the growth of the innovation hub.

“A couple of major infrastructure works that are coming in over the next five years include the completion of the new bypass road. We expect to complete the new bypass in 2028,” he said.

The project involves widening the existing road from the Sedenak Toll to IBTEC, along with constructing a direct spur line into the development.

He said another key development is the planned commencement of the Sedenak-Utara Interchange, which involves an investment of about RM200 million. — Bernama