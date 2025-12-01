KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — CelcomDigi Bhd has accepted the assignment of spectrum from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for 2x5MHz (megahertz) in the 1800MHz band and 2x20MHz in the 2600MHz band, effective November 30, 2025.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said it has made price component payments of RM292.5 million to MCMC for both bands, and will commit cumulative annual payments totalling RM120 million across the assignment period of the respective bands.

“The spectrum assignment period runs until June 30, 2032, for the 1800MHz band, and until June 30, 2027, for the 2600MHz band.

“This would allow CelcomDigi to leverage these strategic resources to deliver industry-best customer experience and drive sustainable growth,” it said.

In a separate statement, CelcomDigi said the assignments will ensure its network capabilities and the quality of experience for all customers.

“It also affirms the company’s commitment to infrastructure investments to meet rising connectivity and digitalisation needs in Malaysia.

“The company thanks the government and the commission for their support and trust in the assignments,” it added. — Bernama