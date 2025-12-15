BEIJING, Dec 15 — China’s retail sales grew at their slowest pace in three years last month, official data showed Monday, underlining the tough battle leaders face in kickstarting consumption in the world’s number two economy.

Retail sales edged up 1.3 per cent year-on-year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said, the weakest pace since December 2022, when stringent zero-Covid measures ended. The reading was also well short of a Bloomberg forecast of 2.9 per cent, the same as October’s figure. — AFP