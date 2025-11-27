KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Proton Holdings Bhd sourced RM3.2 billion worth of parts and components from local vendors this year alone, underscoring its commitment to a localised supply chain that will continue to grow in scale and value.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that the doubling of Proton’s total industry volume (TIV) and its expanded local sourcing have ensured that Malaysian vendors benefit. At the same time, economic value spillover is captured within the country.

“Beyond producing cars, Proton is continuing to strengthen our automotive industrial backbone, from electric vehicle (EV) platforms and powertrain testing to localisation of key components, deepening the nation’s competitiveness,” he said in his speech at the launch of the new-generation Proton Saga at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

Tengku Zafrul said that, in alignment with NIMP 2030, Proton’s EV investments and localisation efforts are not just corporate strategies but a spearhead for Malaysia’s transformation into a high-tech, digitally vibrant nation.

“These commitments also drive investments that generate jobs and national economic value,” he said.

Proton’s localisation programme has introduced 18 new technologies and forged joint ventures in key areas, such as fuel pumps, electronic gearshift modules and continuously variable transmission (CVT) systems. Thereby, expanding the vendor base while elevating technological mastery.

“Proton’s work in EV platforms and advanced manufacturing is a vital contribution to this vision, including through the Automotive High-Tech Valley in Tanjong Malim, the opening of its first EV plant, and its partnership with the Malaysia Automotive Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii) to establish the National Automotive Test Centre (NATC).

“Policies under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), such as the National Automotive Policy (NAP) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), have played a significant role in strengthening local industry players, including Proton,” said Tengku Zafrul.

He said these policies have enabled the development of a supportive ecosystem — encouraging technology upgrading, strategic foreign-local partnerships and improved competitiveness in both domestic and regional markets.

“The NAP is our guiding framework to position Malaysia as a regional leader in automotive manufacturing, engineering and technology.

“Its priorities include building the next generation vehicle (NxGV) ecosystem, expanding mobility as a service (MaaS) and preparing the industry for IR4.0,” he added. — Bernama