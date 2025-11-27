PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — The Plantation and Commodities Ministry (KPK) has advised palm oil buyers from China to negotiate with local industry players to enjoy better palm oil prices.

Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said this is following a decline in Malaysia’s palm oil exports to China as a result of lower soybean oil prices.

“The price difference between soybean oil and palm oil is around US$120 (per tonne), so naturally China views soybean oil as an alternative for their domestic use.”

“Therefore, I advise (palm oil buyers from China) to meet and negotiate with Malaysian industry players. If they are able to commit to purchasing (palm oil) over a one-year period, they may be able to obtain a discount,” he told reporters after a dialogue session with palm oil buyers from China here today.

Johari also urged Chinese companies to come to Malaysia and establish a presence here by partnering with Malaysian investors.

“China has extensive technological capabilities across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments, as well as strong research and development that is driving new applications and recognising the benefits of palm oil.”

“Therefore, with such joint ventures, they can become truly Malaysian companies and owned together with local investors. From there, the global market becomes accessible to Malaysia,” he added.

Earlier, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) hosted a trade networking visit for 37 prominent Chinese palm oil buyers to strengthen palm oil partnerships between both nations.

The visit, held from November 25–27, 2025, included key site visits to plantation and refinery facilities where they could gain first-hand insights into Malaysia’s sustainable and high-quality production ecosystem. — Bernama