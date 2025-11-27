KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Bank Rakyat is offering a moratorium of up to six months to individuals and businesses affected by the ongoing floods across the country.

Group chief executive officer Ahmad Shahril Mohd Shariff said the facility is intended to ease the financial burden faced by customers during this challenging period.

He said the moratorium covers Personal Financing-i, Home Financing-i, Vehicle Financing-i, Hire Purchase Vehicle Financing-i, Education Financing-i, Micro Financing-i, Pawn Broking-i, and Credit Card-i.

“Affected customers can apply via email at [email protected] by providing their full name, identification number, address, mobile number, type of financing, and a copy of a utility bill to verify their address.

“For Credit Card-i customers, applications can be submitted to [email protected]. Business customers may also visit the nearest Business Banking Centre (BBC) for assistance,” he said in a statement today.

For more information, customers can visit the bank’s official website at http://www.bankrakyat.com.my/, contact the call centre at 1 300 800 800, visit the nearest Bank Rakyat branch, and follow Bank Rakyat’s official social media channels for the latest updates. — Bernama