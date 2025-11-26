BAGAN DATUK, Nov 26 — Coconut and Bagan Datuk are inseparable. A visit to this district is said to be incomplete without tasting its famously sweet young coconut water — a natural product many claim is unlike anywhere else in the country.

For hundreds of years, coconut has been the community’s primary commodity crop. Bagan Datuk once earned a place on the world map as one of the most important coconut-producing regions from the late 19th to the mid-20th century. Built on the rich alluvial soils at the mouth of the Perak River and blessed with a humid tropical climate, the region is naturally suited for growing Cocos nucifera, the coconut palm.

These natural conditions produce coconuts with thicker flesh and richer, creamier coconut milk. Today, coconut remains Perak’s second most important agricultural commodity after rice.

According to the latest data from the Perak Department of Agriculture, Bagan Datuk contributes nearly 90 per cent of Perak’s coconut production — or about 12 per cent of Malaysia’s total supply — making it the country’s third-largest producer after Selangor and Johor.

Coconut cultivation is a way of life here, practised by almost every household — from small home plots to commercial plantations growing modern hybrid varieties such as MATAG and Malayan Tall.

Thick milk & sweet young coconut water

Coconut grower and wholesaler Abdul Aziz Mokhtar, 50, explains that MATAG varieties are usually grown for both young coconut water and coconut milk, while the taller Malayan Tall variety is more commonly used for milk production.

“Some smallholders still plant the old varieties — what people call kelapa kampung or Malayan Tall — and harvest a mix of old and young coconuts mainly for coconut milk,” he said.

MATAG F1, he added, is relatively new to local farmers, introduced around five to six years ago through the Department of Agriculture to improve yields and quality.

Malayan Tall trees are known for longevity and stable yields, while MATAG palms grow faster, produce more, and stay shorter.

“MATAG trees can be planted more densely — about 70 trees per acre compared to 60 for Malayan Tall — because they’re shorter and their fronds don’t spread as widely,” he said.

With more than 20 years in coconut farming, Abdul Aziz noted that research by the Agriculture Department and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) has significantly improved coconut varieties.

“In the past, we only had the traditional local varieties, but over the past decade, new types like Pandan, MATAG F1, and SGG have emerged,” he said.

The main advantage? Speed.

“These new varieties mature faster — you can start harvesting in just three to three and a half years. The older Malayan Tall or village varieties take seven to eight years to bear fruit, which is not commercially viable today,” he explained.

In August, Mardi announced the development of four new hybrid varieties — Mylag, Marleca, Careca and Careni — capable of producing up to 25,000 coconuts per hectare annually.

High returns, strong economic potential

A farmer’s income depends on the variety planted and the size of the farm, with some seeing returns as early as three to four years after planting.

On average, a grower tending two hectares can earn RM2,000 to RM2,500 per month, based on an average price of RM1 per coconut.

Beyond selling fresh coconuts or coconut milk, many smallholders also produce value-added products such as kerisik, virgin coconut oil, and other coconut-based goods.

Based on his experience engaging with foreign entrepreneurs at seminars and workshops, Abdul Aziz believes Malaysia has strong potential to become a coconut-exporting nation — but only if production stabilises.

“China is very interested in importing coconuts from Malaysia. But inconsistent supply remains the biggest barrier. If they request one million coconuts and we cannot deliver, it becomes a major issue,” he said.

He believes that once production challenges are addressed, Bagan Datuk could become a major global supplier, bringing significant economic benefits to local communities.

Young farmers returning home

As urban job markets become increasingly uncertain, more young people are returning to their hometowns to pursue agriculture — including coconut farming, which offers stable income potential.

One of them is Syamsul Bahri Imam, 38, who previously worked in building maintenance. He returned to his village to continue his late father’s coconut-farming legacy.

“I took over when my father fell ill and continued the work after he passed away,” he said.

For young people with access to family land, even two or three acres is enough to generate side income. Properly maintained, a single acre can yield about 800 young coconuts per month, earning around RM800.

It has now become a trend among the district’s youth — farming on their own, managing family plots, or even helping relatives, despite having full-time jobs.

“People used to think coconut farming was an old man’s job, but now many young people are interested. Some are continuing their fathers’ work, others are starting from scratch,” he said.

“City life is expensive. Earning RM3,000 in the city may not be enough, but RM2,500 in the village is comfortable — you have your own home, food is cheaper, and government support like fertiliser and pesticide subsidies helps a lot.”

Still, he notes that challenges remain — such as pests, especially monkeys, which frequently target coconut farms.

Government commitment to supporting farmers

Perak Department of Agriculture director Norsiyenti Othman said both state and federal governments have channelled targeted allocations through programmes such as the New Planting Programme and Rehabilitation Programme to support coconut farmers.

“To strengthen the direction of the coconut industry, the Perak Agriculture Department received RM1.26 million in allocations from the state and federal governments,” she said.

The funds cover agricultural development, training, and small-scale agro-based industry (IAT) programmes.

Bagan Datuk remains the state’s leading producer with 80,029 metric tonnes, followed by Manjung (4,192 tonnes) and Kinta (1,718 tonnes).

The state’s coconut industry continues to grow, achieving a Self-Sufficiency Level (SSL) of 141 per cent. In 2024, output increased to 89,978 metric tonnes across 7,478 hectares, driven by replanting and rehabilitation efforts.

Under the state’s coconut development initiative, two main subprogrammes are implemented.

First, New Planting & Replanting Incentives — This includes land clearing, removing old trees, site preparation, hole-digging, fencing, and installation of irrigation and drainage systems. Farmers also receive inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, tools, and certified seedlings; and

Second, Rehabilitation of Existing Farms — Participants receive similar agricultural inputs to restore productivity on older farms.

In 2024, a total of 61.01 hectares were covered under both programmes, benefitting 40 recipients who collectively produced 420 metric tonnes of coconuts worth RM546,000. — Bernama