KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — DRB-Hicom Bhd’s net loss widened to RM15.19 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2025 (3Q), compared with a net loss of RM5.29 million in the same period last year.

The group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia that its net loss was mainly weighed down by a loss on the disposal of investment securities, which amounted to RM22.31 million in the current quarter compared with a loss of RM4.66 million previously.

It said the results were also impacted by a decrease in the fair value of investment securities amounting to RM10.67 million, compared with a decrease of RM4.98 million in 3Q last year, as well as lower interest income from short-term deposits, which suffered a decline of RM18.68 million from RM12.80 million previously.

Other factors contributing to the net loss included losses on derivatives and investment securities, as well as the write-off of property, plant and equipment.

However, revenue increased by 8.6 per cent to RM4.49 billion from RM4.13 billion previously, mainly driven by the automotive, property, banking and services segments.

“Revenue in the automotive sector grew by 4.6 per cent, primarily driven by stronger contributions from Proton Holdings Bhd, supported by a favourable sales mix and increased sales volume from automotive distribution companies.

“The banking sector achieved higher revenue, attributed to increased financing income. This was driven by growth in financing volume, supported by sustainable growth and a growing customer base,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The company added that revenue in its service sector also increased due to a higher turnout of commercial vehicles for inspections within the vehicle inspection business segment.

Meanwhile, the properties sector recorded higher revenue, primarily contributed by property concession development projects.

For the cumulative nine-month period, the group posted a lower net profit of RM60.62 million compared to RM69.17 million previously, while revenue jumped to RM12.74 billion from RM12.23 billion previously.

On prospects, it said the group is committed to its digitalisation journey, optimising operations and strengthening efficiency across all segments.

“The acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia Sdn Bhd will further strengthen Composites Technology Research Malaysia’s core expertise within global supply chains.

“In addition, the proposed acquisition, targeted for completion by year-end, is expected to accelerate growth, drive higher value creation and reinforce Malaysia’s capabilities in the global aerospace industry,” it added. — Bernama