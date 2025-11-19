KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Pos Malaysia Bhd recorded a net loss of RM45.23 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 (3Q 2025), narrowing from a net loss of RM49.89 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue increased to RM462.77 million from RM458.96 million previously, driven by a stronger performance in the postal and aviation sectors.

“Parcel volumes rose 15 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), driven by market share gains; however, yields remain under pressure due to intense competitive dynamics.

“The parcel segment will continue to focus on network optimisation to reduce the cost of end-to-end delivery and service differentiation to accelerate market share growth,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

For the nine-month period of financial year 2025 (FY2025), the company recorded RM132.17 million net loss compared to RM125.5 million net loss for the same period in the last financial year on RM1.37 billion revenue and RM1.39 billion revenue respectively.

Pos Malaysia said Pos Aviation continued to deliver strong y-o-y growth, supported by robust in-flight catering contributions and higher ground-handling volumes at key stations.

Meanwhile, Pos Logistics’ turnaround strategy remains on track, with efforts focused on strengthening financial performance through asset utilisation, customer segmentation and restructuring of loss-making business units.

Moving forward, group chief executive officer Charles Brewer said Pos Malaysia will address the structural changes by advancing its transformation journey and implementing proof-of-concept new business models aimed at building a leaner, more agile and fit-for-purpose Pos Malaysia.

“At the same time, we are working closely with the government and policymakers to establish a modern, future-ready Postal Services Act that will underpin our future.

“Despite the uncertainties of a dynamic operating environment, we remain cautiously optimistic about our outlook for the final quarter of FY2025,” he said. — Bernama