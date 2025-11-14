KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The ringgit remained broadly stable against the US dollar with a marginal appreciation of 0.05 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 and a year-to-date (YTD) appreciation of 8.2 per cent as of Nov 12, 2025, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

BNM Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said both external and domestic factors drove the ringgit’s movement.

He said that on the external front, the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy easing in September, coupled with expectations of further rate cuts amid growing concerns about the US economy’s outlook, has supported the ringgit during the quarter.

“In addition, the announcement of trade agreements between the US and several of its trading partners, including Malaysia, has helped ease tariff-related uncertainties and improve sentiment, further supporting the ringgit’s performance,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rasheed said on the local front, Malaysia’s positive economic growth prospects, supported by the government’s commitment to domestic structural reforms and fiscal sustainability, will continue to provide support to the ringgit.

“BNM remains committed to ensuring the orderly functioning of the domestic foreign exchange market,” he added.

According to BNM, the ringgit’s nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) also appreciated by 0.8 per cent in Q3 and 5.3 per cent YTD as of November 12, 2025, against the currencies of Malaysia’s major trading partners.

Meanwhile, the central bank noted that credit to the private non-financial sector grew by 5.9 per cent in Q3 2025 compared to 5.2 per cent in Q2 2025.

“Outstanding corporate bonds expanded by 7.3 per cent (Q2 2025: 4.3 per cent) while growth in outstanding loans was sustained at 5.6 per cent (Q2 2025: 5.5 per cent), it said.

BNM said business loans grew by 5.4 per cent versus 4.5 per cent in Q2 2025, following higher growth in investment-related loans, particularly among non-small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

It said SME loan growth also increased slightly, supported by growth in working capital loans amid a sustained level of applications for this purpose.

“Household loan growth moderated slightly to 5.7 per cent (Q2 2025: 6 per cent) following slower growth for personal use loans.

“Notwithstanding, household loan demand remained broadly steady across most purposes and was met by sustained approvals,” BNM added. — Bernama