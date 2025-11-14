KUALA LUMPUR — Foodie Media Bhd, the company behind popular social media brands such as KL Foodie and Penang Foodie, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market, with listing scheduled for Nov 28.

The IPO has drawn attention for bringing a digital content group with a 46 million-strong follower network to the public market, underlining investor interest in social media-driven businesses in Southeast Asia.

Foodie Media operates 34 lifestyle brands across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, covering food, travel, property, tech, cars, sports and home living. The group runs multiple revenue streams, including content publishing, influencer marketing, campaign management, short-film production and affiliate commerce.

Revenue comes mainly from sponsored content, advertising campaigns, brand collaborations, pinned social media posts and affiliate commerce, with service fees for additional marketing services.

The company also earns from third-party platforms that share advertising revenue on its video content.

Structured around four subsidiaries in Malaysia and Singapore, Foodie Media oversees content creation, influencer campaigns, short-film production and e-commerce-driven affiliate marketing.

Investors will likely watch how the group converts its large follower base into measurable revenue, with plans to expand through AI-powered social media tools and the hiring of 137 new staff across marketing, production and administration.

Live commerce is another growth focus, with plans to open up to 30 live-streaming rooms and hire 47 new hosts over the next two years to boost product-selling activity.

The company also intends to launch up to five new lifestyle and commerce brands in its first year post-listing, targeting sectors such as beauty, fashion, luxury and wellness that have strong e-commerce potential.

Foodie Media aims to produce its own short-film dramas for branded content, signalling a push into premium digital entertainment beyond standard social media posts.

Analysts note the IPO comes at a time of strong digital advertising growth in Malaysia, where online ad spend has risen steadily while traditional media adex declines, offering companies like Foodie Media room to expand.