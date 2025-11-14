KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Malaysia posted a net inflow, jumped to RM8.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025) from RM1.6 billion in Q2 2025, supported by larger equity injections, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said most FDI inflows were channelled into the services sector, particularly within the information and communication and financial activities subsectors, notably linked to data centre activities.

“The major investors of FDI were from Singapore, China and Japan,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said direct investment abroad (DIA) recorded a net outflow of RM1.7 billion compared with a net inflow of RM0.6 billion in the preceding quarter.

“The inflows were driven by equity liquidations and reinvestment of earnings, mainly in the services sector, with the majority concentrated in the wholesale and retail trade subsector. Singapore, Thailand and Angola were the main contributors to DIA inflows during the quarter,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said Malaysia’s international investment position (IIP) posted a higher net asset of RM77.3 billion at the end of Q3 2025.

“The total financial assets position reached RM2.59 trillion, surpassing total liabilities of RM2.51 trillion.

“The cumulative investments for FDI and DIA were RM1.02 trillion and RM615.8 billion, respectively,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said Asia remained the top region for both investments, with FDI largely from Singapore and Hong Kong, while DIA significantly invested in Singapore and Indonesia.

“Malaysia’s international reserves stood at RM520.8 billion as at end-September 2025,” he added. — Bernama