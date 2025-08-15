KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Maxis Bhd and CelcomDigi Bhd today announced that their respective subsidiary, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd and Infranation Sdn Bhd have provided an additional shareholder advance of RM116.67 million each to Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

Maxis said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia that the additional shareholder advance is to facilitate the 5G operation and assist the financial affairs of DNB.

Also, CelcomDigi said in a separate filing that the additional shareholder advance is provided in the agreed proportions among the DNB shareholders in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the shareholders agreement.

“The additional shareholder advance carries the same rights accorded to an ordinary shareholder in DNB, i.e. each ringgit of additional shareholder advance is entitled to one vote,” said Maxis.

According to the latest agreed proportion of DNB equities, MoF Inc remains the largest shareholder with RM500.1 million issued share capital plus RM250.2 million additional shareholder advance, bringing the total amount to RM750.3 million or 41.67 per cent stake in DNB.

Meanwhile Maxis, CelcomDigi and YTL Corporation each owned 19.44 per cent stake in DNB amounting to RM350 million — comprising RM133,333 in issued share capital, in addition to RM233.33 million in shareholder advance and RM116.67 million additional shareholder advance. — Bernama