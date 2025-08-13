JAKARTA, Aug 13 — Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina has completed its first delivery of aircraft fuel made from used cooking oil, Deputy President Director Oki Muraza said on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The sustainable aviation fuel, totalling 32 kilolitres, was produced at Pertamina’s refinery in Cilacap regency, Central Java Province, Muraza said.

“We will continue expanding co-processing capacity at other refineries, including those in Dumai, Riau Province, and Balongan, West Java Province, to position Indonesia as a regional hub for environmentally friendly fuels,” he told a press conference in Cilacap.

He said the milestone strengthens Indonesia’s efforts to shift its energy sources from fossil fuels to clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

The delivery also highlights the country’s advancements in clean energy processing technology, utilising vegetable oil resources and waste from used cooking oil.

The Indonesian government has been striving to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and promote clean energy. Incorporating used cooking oil into aviation fuel reflects the country’s commitment to reducing environmental pollution while delivering economic benefits. — Bernama-Xinhua