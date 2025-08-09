KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Bursa Malaysia is likely to retain its constructive bias into next week, with potential upside breakout above the 1,560 level, said an analyst.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd’s head of investment research, Mohd Sedek Jantan, said the near-term momentum would remain path-dependent on investor sentiment and the regional risk premium.

He noted that Malaysia’s final second quarter of 2025 (2Q 2025) gross domestic product (GDP) reading, due on Friday (Aug 15), should confirm the economy’s resilience, with forecast unchanged at 4.5 per cent year-on-year.

“On the same day, China will publish its latest retail sales figures, as we believe the marginal policy impact is now diminishing, with our projection pointing to a moderation to 4.6 per cent year-on-year.

“These drivers could recalibrate regional equity risk appetite and influence commodity-linked trade flows into Asean markets,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Sedek also said investors remained focused on United States (US) semiconductor tariff announcement, as tariff-sensitive sectors could experience episodic volatility,

“The prevailing global macro narrative is anchored on imminent US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts as it may exert a stronger influence on cross-asset flows, potentially superseding trade-related caution.

“We view positive domestic macro prints and robust US corporate earnings should provide further underpinning for the index,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said investors are keeping a close watch on US-China trade relations.

He said reports signalled that talks might restart amid escalating tariff impacts and geopolitical uncertainty, both of which are influencing global market trends.

On a weekly basis, the benchmark index rose 23.63 points to 1,556.98 on Friday from 1,533.35 a week earlier.

The FBM Emas Index increased 76.46 points to 11,601.79, the FBMT 100 Index gained 94.28 points to 11,379.91, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 93.42 points to 11,634.18.

The FBM 70 Index declined 208.34 points to 16,505.53, while the FBM ACE Index dropped 17.49 points to 4,606.88.

By sector, the Financial Services Index soared 100.62 points to 17,580.82, the Plantation Index added 55.15 points to 7,426.12, while the Energy Index slipped 12.88 points to 736.72.

Weekly turnover swelled to 12.65 billion units worth RM11.65 billion from 15.94 billion units worth RM11.88 billion in the previous week.

The Main Market volume shrank to 7.66 billion units valued at RM10.61 billion compared with 8.33 billion units valued at RM10.46 billion previously.

Warrants turnover declined to 3.62 billion units worth RM508.07 million from 5.50 billion units worth RM859.03 million in the preceding week.

The ACE Market volume decreased to 1.37 billion units valued at RM529.84 million versus 2.10 billion units valued at RM561.51 million a week ago. — Bernama