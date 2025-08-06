SEOUL, Aug 6 — Lotte GRS Co, a subsidiary of Lotte Group, has inked a partnership with Serai Group to launch its first Lotteria burger restaurant in Malaysia this year, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The company stated on Wednesday that Lotte GRS has signed a master franchise agreement as part of its overseas expansion strategy to launch the brand in South-east Asia.

Under the agreement, the franchisee is granted the rights not only to open and operate outlets within the designated territory but also to sub‑franchise those rights to third parties.

The company said it plans to open its first outlet in Malaysia in 2025, with plans to expand to 30 more locations over the next five years.

In addition, the company plans to open its first United States outlet this month in Orange County, California, a company spokesperson said.

Lotte GRS currently operates around 1,000 outlets in South Korea and 320 stores overseas, including in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Mongolia. — Bernama-Yonhap