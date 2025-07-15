KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) and Meru Utama Sdn Bhd, operating under the VGI Airports brand, today signed an agreement to extend their strategic partnership, focusing on boosting passenger experience and digital engagement throughout ERL services.

The renewed agreement ensures the collaboration continues until 2030, with an expanded focus on delivering high-quality digital content and advertising solutions.

New additions to the asset roster include in-train digital screens and additional digital platforms at stations, providing passengers with dynamic and engaging content during their travels.

This initiative underscores the companies’ shared vision of using technology to enhance passenger experiences and develop innovative advertising opportunities.

(From left) ERL acting chief executive officer Yeow Wei-Wen, Meru Utama general manager Herman Lim, ERL alternate director Muhammad Hariz Mohd Nadzmi, Meru Utama director Aznur Azizuddin, Ancom Nylex Berhad executive director Datuk Hasnul Hassan, and executive chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei pose for a group picture after the concession signing ceremony at ERL Office, KL Sentral station on July 15, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The signing ceremony, held at the ERL office at KL Sentral station, saw ERL alternate director Muhammad Hariz Mohd Nadzmi and Meru Utama director Aznur Azizuddin inking the renewed partnership.

The event was also attended by Ancom Nylex Bhd executive chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei, executive director Datuk Hasnul Hassan, ERL acting chief executive officer Yeow Wei-Wen and Meru Utama general manager Herman Lim.

Yeow expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and said they are thrilled with the renewed collaboration.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Meru Utama, whose expertise in digital media has been instrumental in transforming our communication channels. This extension marks a new chapter in our journey to deliver smarter, more connected rail services.

“By leveraging innovative digital solutions, we aim to enhance passenger engagement, improve service efficiency, and strengthen our brand presence in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Lim highlighted the success of the ongoing collaboration and remained optimistic for further growth with the renewed partnership.

“Our partnership with ERL over the past two years has been highly successful, demonstrating our strong commitment to supporting ERL’s objectives while creating valuable opportunities for brands to engage with passengers.

“Under this exclusive concession agreement, the partnership currently runs until 2030, with an option for a further five-year extension through to 2035,” he added.

Highlighting the rising demand for digital out-of-home advertising, Lim said the company has significantly increased its investment in digital assets.

“Thanks to this extended partnership with ERL, we now feature digital screens not only in the stations but also onboard the trains, enabling brands to connect with their audiences seamlessly throughout the entire journey.

“To kick-start this new partnership, Meru Utama is committed to investing over RM1.5 million to upgrade the in-train digital assets this year,” he said.