KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on Friday, tracking the positive regional market sentiment as investors monitor potential United States (US) tariff reduction and Malaysia’s ongoing negotiations for fairer trade terms.

At 12.30 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 4.34 points to 1,540.86 from Thursday’s close of 1,536.52.

The benchmark index had opened 1.36 points higher at 1,537.88.

The broader market was positive, with 467 gainers outnumbering 386 decliners, while 453 counters were unchanged, 1,112 untraded and 10 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.29 billion units worth RM1.03 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the regional market rebounded as investors await additional policy support from Beijing after China’s deflation deepened.

“We anticipate the local bourse to continue to be sustainable today, and expect the index to trend in the 1,530-1,545 range,” he said in a note.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that Malaysia still has a one-month window to negotiate with the US regarding the newly announced reciprocal tariffs by President Trump’s administration.

The matter was conveyed by US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister in Parliament late yesterday.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.73, Public Bank gained three sen to RM4.33, Tenaga Nasional and CIMB added six sen each to RM14.02 and RM6.76, respectively, while IHH Healthcare was two sen lower at RM6.63.

As for the most active stocks, Zetrix AI went up two sen to RM1, NexG and Tanco inched up half-a-sen to 45 sen and 90.5 sen, respectively, and Dagang Nexchange advanced 2.5 sen to 32.5 sen, while Sapura Energy remained unchanged at four sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 40.55 points to 11,568.88, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 40.76 points to 11,333.89, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 47.35 points to 11,556.09.

The FBM 70 Index jumped 98.87 points to 16,754.47, while the FBM ACE Index bagged 16.59 points to 4,533.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 74.13 points to 17,696.51, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.45 of a point to 153.99, the Energy Index ticked up 0.84 of a point to 737.46, and the Plantation Index trimmed 6.77 points to 7,454.49. — Bernama