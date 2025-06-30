TOKYO, June 30 — Some 2,105 food items in Japan will see price hikes in July, driven by surging raw material costs along with higher labour, logistics, and utility expenses, according to a report by Teikoku Databank, reported Xinhua.

As companies pass the rising costs onto consumers, the total number of food products set for price increases in 2025 has reached 18,697 and may surpass 20,000 as early as July, according to the report.

A survey of 195 major food manufacturers revealed that seasonings such as curry roux and soup stock account for the most hikes at 1,445 items.

Confectionery items, including chocolates and gum, will also rise in price, with some seeing reduced content.

Processed foods like rice products and pasta sauces are also affected.

The most common reason cited for the hikes was higher raw material costs, followed by labour costs, the highest since data collection began in 2023.

Teikoku Databank warned that further tensions in the Middle East could push up crude oil, edible oil, and wheat prices, possibly leading to even broader price increases. — Bernama-Xinhua