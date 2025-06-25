JOHOR BARU, June 25 — The collaboration between the Johor state government via Invest Johor and Japanese technology company NeoJapan Inc, signed recently, is expected to create up to 300 highly skilled job opportunities, with a starting salary of RM4,000 for new graduates.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that the collaboration, as outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed during the recent Nikkei Forum Medini, would also continue to empower Johor as a progressive state, one well-equipped to meet future economic challenges.

“Meanwhile, more than 1,000 local graduates will be trained over a five-year period, as a result of collaboration with the Faculty of Computing, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and the Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology as the main talent providers,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

NeoJapan is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed technology company based in Yokohama, Japan, with 32 years of experience in software development.

It currently operates in five countries, namely Japan, the United States, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, with over 5.5 million customers worldwide.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz said the meeting with the company opened up space for strategic cooperation between Johor and NeoJapan, which is expanding its operations in South-east Asia via the establishment of a centre of excellence in Johor, to strengthen the state’s digital economy and technological transformation.

“Hopefully, this will open up more opportunities for the people, develop local talent and drive the state’s economic growth in a sustainable and inclusive manner, insya-Allah,” he said. — Bernama