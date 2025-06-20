KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Baidu is planning to launch its Apollo Go robotaxi operations in Malaysia and Singapore as early as this year, Bloomberg reported today.

A person familiar with the matter said the move is part of the Chinese tech giant’s broader push to extend its global footprint beyond China.

They added discussions are ongoing with potential local partners to identify suitable business models for the two markets.

“We are looking at mobility service providers, local taxi companies and third-party fleet operators,” Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li has previously said, describing the company’s preference for an “asset-light approach”.

The timing of Baidu’s planned expansion coincides with growing momentum in the global autonomous vehicle race.

Tesla is set to unveil its Cybercab robotaxi network within days, with CEO Elon Musk betting big on autonomous driving to fuel future growth.

Baidu’s Apollo Go is among a trio of Chinese robotaxi companies — alongside WeRide and Pony.ai — stepping up efforts to enter markets in the Middle East, Europe, and South-east Asia.

The Apollo Go service has already made strides at home. It has deployed more than 1,000 autonomous vehicles worldwide, mostly in China, and notched 11 million rides as of the first quarter of 2025.

That puts it ahead of US rival Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving unit, which reported 10 million paid rides as of May.

Beyond South-east Asia, Baidu is also eyeing new frontiers in Europe and Turkey.

It has been in talks with PostAuto, a subsidiary of Swiss Post, to introduce robotaxis in Switzerland.

Baidu has yet to issue an official statement on its South-east Asia plans.