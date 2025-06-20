KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysia’s trade increased by 2.6 per cent in May 2025 to reach RM252.48 billion, marking the 17th consecutive month of year-on-year growth since January 2024, said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

In a statement today, it said exports recorded a slight decrease of 1.1 per cent to RM126.62 billion, while imports grew 6.6 per cent to RM125.86 billion. Trade surplus for the month stood at RM766.3 million, maintaining a trade surplus for the 61st consecutive month since May 2020.

The ministry noted that exports of electrical and electronics (E&E) products continued to show resilient performance, registering an increase of nearly RM4 billion — consistent with the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics forecast of an 11.2 per cent increase in global semiconductor sales in 2025.

“As a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain, Malaysia stands to benefit significantly from this anticipated expansion.

“Nevertheless, potential challenges remain, notably the uncertainties in global economic conditions. While the sector’s outlook remains positive, proactive policy responses will be crucial to sustain this growth momentum,” it said.

According to Miti, trade, exports and imports achieved their highest cumulative value on record for the January to May 2025 period, with trade growing 6.2 per cent to RM1.23 trillion compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Exports expanded 5.5 per cent to RM638.48 billion and imports rose 6.9 per cent to RM591.54 billion, while the trade surplus slipped 9.4 per cent to RM46.94 billion.

The ministry noted that exports to key trading partners, including the United States and the European Union recorded robust growth, while exports to Taiwan not only expanded but also attained a new record high.

“Exports to Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partners, notably the United Kingdom and New Zealand also recorded increases, primarily due to higher shipments of palm oil-based manufactured products,” it added. — Bernama