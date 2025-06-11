KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — DayOne Data Centres has completed its RM15 billion equivalent multicurrency financing, comprising a RM7.5 billion Murabahah Term Financing facility and a US$1.7 billion Offshore Term Loan facility.

The signing ceremony for the landmark syndication was witnessed by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

OCBC Bank and its parent, Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, acted as joint coordinator and mandated lead arranger and bookrunner (MLAB) and green financing coordinator, and OCBC Bank also acted as Joint Shariah Adviser.

According to a statement by OCBC, part of the dual-tranche financing -- which is structured under the Green Loan Principles -- will be used to refinance and fund capital expenditure for DayOne’s data centres in Johor that meet, or are expected to meet, LEED ‘Gold’ or higher certification by the United States Green Building Council, setting a new benchmark for green digital infrastructure.

Backed by leading institutional investors, DayOne leverages its proprietary technology, global supply chain, deep customer engagement and collaboration as well as strong management expertise to deliver scalable digital infrastructure.

OCBC Bank chief executive officer Tan Chor Sen said that as one of the largest integrated financial services groups in the region, OCBC’s regional strength enables the bank to support both the onshore and offshore tranches of this landmark Syndication.

“As a key MLAB, we supported DayOne with one of the highest underwriting commitments, reflecting our commitment to fostering a sustainable future that aligns with our leadership in responsible finance,” he said. — Bernama