KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysia has a digital investment pipeline of RM59.1 billion as of April 2025, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said that the projected information technology (IT) load for this pipeline exceeds 300 megawatts (MW).

“From 2021 to 2024, approved investments in data centres and cloud computing alone total RM113.8 billion, with 23 landmark projects proposing nearly 1,900 MW in IT load,” he said in his opening remarks at the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tour 2025, here today.

Tengku Zafrul said the impact of Microsoft’s investments, along with other strategic digital projects, has propelled Malaysia into the upper echelons of regional digital competitiveness.

“Malaysia’s AI ecosystem is vibrant, we have over 140 local AI solution providers in the Malaysia Digital framework, delivering real-world applications in healthcare, agriculture, cities, and manufacturing.

“Our policy ecosystem also supports this momentum. The government has introduced the Digital Ecosystem Acceleration (Desac) incentive to attract high-quality, sustainable digital infrastructure,” he said.

He noted that Microsoft’s commitment is pivotal, as evidenced by initiatives such as Project Big Blue in Johor and Project Baby Blue in Cyberjaya, as well as the US$1 billion Bersama Malaysia Initiative and the recent US$2.2 billion GoSEA announcement (US$1=RM4.23).

These are investments in Malaysia’s future, people, and status as a regional AI and digital hub, said Tengku Zafrul.

In 2024, Malaysia approved a record RM133.3 billion in new digital investments, bringing the total approved during the 2021-2024 period to RM278 billion across 23 major projects, anchored by advanced data centres and cloud infrastructure, creating nearly 88,000 new jobs and establishing Malaysia as a digital leader in Asean.

“Malaysia’s digital economy is projected to contribute 25.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, with national GDP growth forecast between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

“Our ambitions are tightly linked to our role as Asean chair in 2025, where we are championing the theme: ‘Advancing for a Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Asean,’” he added. — Bernama