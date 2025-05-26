KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Asean Economic Community (AEC) Strategic Plan 2026-2030, which has a shorter cycle of five years rather than previous plans with cycles of 10 years, will enable timely review and updates of strategic measures so that integration efforts between member states remain relevant, agile and responsive to emerging and unforeseen future developments.

“As such, the AEC Strategic Plan from 2026-2030 adopts a five-year timeframe,” the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) said in a document on the strategic plan.

Although a 10-year timeframe provides a broader and long-term perspective for guiding Asean’s economic integration, the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2025 during the 2016-2025 period highlighted the need for greater flexibility and responsiveness amid fast-changing geopolitical shift and economic condition, the ministry said.

“A decade-long review cycle can limit the AEC’s ability to recalibrate priorities in response to continuously evolving political and economic landscape,” it said in the frequently asked questions (FAQ) document released here.

During a pre-media briefing earlier, Miti Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz described the economic blueprint as timely, highlighting three pertinent points, namely increasing intra-trade between member states, Asean openness extending beyond traditional trading partners and readiness of members towards reforms.

While continuing the region’s integration efforts, Miti said, the new plan introduces several notable enhancements that differentiate it from its predecessor, including consideration of megatrends, reframing regional economic integration, elevated role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as drivers of economic growth, and stronger emphasis on digital and technology transformation.

“The AEC Strategic Plan 2026-2030 reflects a heightened level of ambition in driving Asean’s digital and technological transformation. It adopts a more integrated and strategic approach, treating digitalisation not as a standalone issue, but as a cross-cutting enabler of growth, competitiveness, and resilience across all sectors.

“The plan places strong emphasis on strengthening regional digital infrastructure, expanding digital connectivity, and fostering innovation as key drivers of Asean’s future economy.

This forward-looking agenda positions Asean to lead and compete effectively in an increasingly digital global landscape,” the ministry said.

Furthermore, with negotiations on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) expected to be finalised by the year-end, it can be considered as a landmark agreement as it is the world’s first regional digital economy agreement.

As for MSMEs, Miti said that given their significant presence across Asean economies, the plan positions them not only as beneficiaries of integration, but also as active drivers of sectoral cooperation, innovation and the internationalisation of regional products and services.

“This marks a shift toward a more strategic and growth-oriented role for MSMEs in Asean’s economic future,” Miti said.

As for people of Asean, Miti said the plan would provide them with access to more competitive products and services that are affordable, accessible, high-quality and aligned with sustainability principles, supported by seamless and secure digital payments.

“They will enjoy broader employment opportunities across Asean member states, empowered to make well-informed choices as consumers with better access to accurate product information and stronger redress mechanisms to address issues with goods and services,” it said.

The economic blueprint, adopted by Asean Leaders yesterday, is a comprehensive roadmap incorporating six strategic goals, 44 objectives and 192 strategic measures.

It was developed through a comprehensive consultative process involving all AEC sectoral bodies and inputs from other Asean Community Pillars, and also derived from consultations with 315 stakeholders’ representatives from businesses, academia, civil society, parliamentarians and more.

A region-wide public survey involving 7,568 respondents from Asean member states and Timor-Leste was also conducted for this purpose.

The strategic plan is one of four strategic plans under the broader Asean Community Vision 2045. — Bernama