KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Eco-Shop Marketing Bhd, a discount chain with over 350 stores across Malaysia, is set to go public in Kuala Lumpur on Friday in the country’s largest IPO of the year.

The listing will value the company at about RM6.38 billion, giving founder and managing director Datuk Seri Lee Kar Whatt a RM4.9 billion stake, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The company’s rapid growth — with revenue rising over 50 per cent in two years — underscores strong demand for low-cost goods amid rising inflation, Bloomberg reported.

“Fixed-price retailers became a first choice,” said Ng Zhu Hann, founder and chief executive officer of Tradeview Capital, in an interview. He was referring to Eco-Shop’s fixed RM2.60 price for all items sold in its Peninsular Malaysia outlets.

Lee co-founded the first store in 2003 with his brother and two others, and still operates from the company’s headquarters in Jementah, Johor.

Ng noted that Eco-Shop competes with established players such as Mr DIY Group (M) Bhd, as well as newer entrants led by entrepreneurs from mainland China.

In its prospectus, Eco-Shop stated that it sees ample growth potential and aims to open around 70 new stores each year over the next five years.