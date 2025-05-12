KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Refined sugar producer MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd (MSM) plans to restart domestic sugar cane plantations to reduce its complete dependence on imported raw sugar.

MSM group chief executive officer Syed Feizal Syed Mohammad said this will also address increasing global risks such as climate change, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions.

“Yes, MSM currently depends 100 per cent on imported raw sugar, but in the future, God willing, MSM is conducting studies to restart sugar cane agriculture in Malaysia,” he said during Saturday’s Bual Bisnes programme on Bernama TV.

Syed Feizal added that Sarawak and the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia have been identified as suitable locations for large-scale sugar cane plantations.

MSM previously operated about 4,000 hectares of sugar cane plantations in Chuping, Perlis, since the 1970s, but operations were halted as the scale was not economically viable.

Additionally, the company is exploring the potential of alternatives such as palm-based palm sugar to reduce sole dependence on sugar cane.

Syed Feizal explained that this approach could potentially meet consumer needs and taste preferences in the Asia-Pacific region.

“In Europe, sugar beet is used as an alternative raw material source, but it does not suit the taste preferences in this region’s markets.

“We may conduct studies on palm sugar from Nipah coconut and other sources. Perhaps not on a large scale, but God willing, it will satisfy consumers who prefer the taste of palm sugar,” he said.

Syed Feizal added that exploring alternative sources is part of the MSM’s long-term strategy to enhance supply chain resilience and adapt to changing market trends. — Bernama