KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Coffee shop operator Zuspresso Sdn plans a significant expansion across Southeast Asia this year, aiming to open nearly 200 new ZUS Coffee stores.

The company will add at least 107 new outlets in Malaysia and approximately 80 in the Philippines, chief operating officer Venon Tian said in a Bloomberg interview.

ZUS Coffee will also establish six more locations in Singapore while launching its first stores in Thailand and Indonesia within the year.

This expansion follows ZUS surpassing Starbucks in early 2024 to become Malaysia’s largest coffee chain, now operating 743 stores domestically compared to Starbucks' 320.

Beyond Malaysia, the chain currently runs about 120 stores in the Philippines — backed by investment from Filipino billionaire Frank Lao — and four locations in Singapore, alongside a franchise presence in Brunei.

Tian said ZUS finds success partly through tailor-made flavours appealing to local tastes in each market it operates.

Financially, the chain demonstrated rapid growth with net income tripling to RM37 million ringgit in 2024.

ZUS started as a kiosk focused on coffee delivery via its own app in late 2019, finding traction quickly.

“Covid accelerated our business model,” Tian said, referencing the boost from pandemic lockdowns driving online deliveries.

“It’s about how we make quality coffee accessible to most people,” Tian added, explaining the brand's core approach driving its expansion.