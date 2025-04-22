KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Malaysia Airlines has been named the world’s fastest-growing airline brand in the latest Airlines 50 2025 report by Brand Finance, the global leader in brand valuation.

The national carrier’s brand value surged by 209 per cent to USD$607 million, securing the 45th spot globally—a remarkable comeback to the rankings after a decade. Malaysia Airlines attributed this growth to fleet renewal, strategic route realignments, digital transformation, and international expansion initiatives.

In addition, the airline achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 78.2/100 and an AA+ brand strength rating. Brand Finance noted that the airline’s strong domestic loyalty and trust, driven by high levels of consideration and word-of-mouth recognition in its home market, were key to its resurgence.

Meanwhile, airasia climbed two positions to rank 24th globally, with its brand value rising by 66 per cent to USD1.9 billion. The low-cost carrier’s growth was bolstered by strong financial performance, high passenger load factors, and strategic expansions, including new routes to Chongqing, China, and Nairobi, Kenya. It also improved frequencies on popular routes during peak travel seasons.

Airasia now ranks as the world’s 11th strongest airline brand, with a BSI score of 84.2/100 and a AAA- brand strength rating.

Alex Haigh, Managing Director Asia-Pacific at Brand Finance, praised the achievements of both airlines.

“Malaysia Airlines’ resurgence as the fastest-growing airline brand globally underscores the success of its strategic transformation. Meanwhile, airasia continues to demonstrate resilience and financial agility, capitalising on strategic network expansion initiatives.

“Together, these two Malaysian carriers highlight the strength and dynamic potential of the nation’s aviation industry on the global stage,” he said.

Brand Finance’s Airports 25 2025 sub-ranking also recognised Malaysia Airports, which saw its brand value increase by 83 per cent to USD$184 million, ranking as the seventh strongest airport brand globally with a BSI score of 80.3/100 and a AAA- rating.

Globally, the combined brand value of the top 50 airlines rose by 29 per cent to USD$132.6 billion, reflecting the continued recovery of the aviation sector. Delta retained its position as the world’s most valuable airline brand, valued at USD$14.9 billion, while Southwest Airlines ranked as the strongest airline brand with a BSI score of 91.1/100.

This year’s report highlights the resilience and dynamism of the global aviation industry, with Malaysia Airlines and airasia making significant contributions to the nation’s presence on the global stage.