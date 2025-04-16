BOSTON, April 16 — Global smartphone sales grew by 1.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest figures published by IDC. These figures are encouraging at a time when the threat of increased US tariffs is hanging over the market more than ever.

In the first quarter of 2025, 304.9 million units were sold, compared with 300.3 million a year earlier at the same time.

This increase is mainly due to an increase in production in anticipation of Donald Trump’s announcements on future tariffs on Chinese imports.

This growth is mainly fuelled by consumer interest in the latest models from major manufacturers, as well as a sense of urgency among consumers to buy phones before potential price increases related to the new tariffs decided by the Trump administration.

The 90-day pause on smartphone tariffs recently announced by the US president bodes well for increased sales in the second quarter. In China, a large government subsidy programme has also boosted sales for Chinese manufacturers at home.

In the first three months of the year, Samsung is the market leader, thanks in particular to the successful launch of the Galaxy S25 and the latest models in its mid-range Galaxy A series.

But of all the market leaders, Apple is showing the strongest growth (+10 per cent). With 57.9 million iPhones shipped, the manufacturer even achieved the best first quarter in its history, mainly by building up stocks to avoid US customs duties.

Xiaomi remains a solid third in the ranking, with 41.8 million handsets shipped, an increase of 2.5 per cent in one year. Oppo (23.5 million, -6.8 per cent) and vivo (22.7 million, +6.3 per cent) complete the Top 5.

Future US tariffs are likely to change the game in the second half of 2025, with, for example, a significant drop in sales expected in the United States due to higher consumer prices.

For Apple, the idea at present is to move part of their production out of China to countries like India, in order to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

It should also be noted that Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi and vivo, with their diversified production and growing presence in Europe and Africa, could take advantage of this situation to gain market share. — ETX Studio