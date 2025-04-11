KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — This year marks a pivotal milestone in Asean-China relations with the upcoming signing of the Asean-China Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, underscoring a shared commitment towards greater trade, investment and regional economic integration, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Speaking at the opening of the Asean-China Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 here today, Fadillah said the milestone is not merely symbolic, but a strategic step forward that also reinforces collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative.

“It ensures sustainable and inclusive growth for our peoples.

“As the Asean Chair for 2025, Malaysia remains committed to advancing a cooperative approach that promotes stability, fair and open markets and shared values,” said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

The forum was also attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Xinhua News Agency Chief Editor Lyu Yansong.

Also in attendance were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Jointly organised by Bernama and Xinhua News Agency under the theme "Strengthening Asean-China Cooperation", the one-day event drew over 200 participants, including influential media leaders, representatives, senior government officials and experts from across the Asean region and China, to deepen engagement in the ever-evolving media landscape.

It also aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics relevant to Asean and the world at large, such as civilisation, the AI revolution and connectivity.

In his keynote address, Fadillah said the Asean-China Media and Think Tank Forum reflects a shared commitment to fostering deeper collaboration, strengthening regional cooperation and shaping a future of mutual prosperity amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The deputy prime minister also highlighted the vital role of media and think tanks in informing policy, bridging perspectives and promoting regional harmony.

“In the era of economic uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, your efforts serve as a bridge for deeper mutual understanding and meaningful cooperation,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to Bernama and Xinhua for co-hosting the forum, describing their dedication and collaboration as highly commendable.

“This forum serves as an essential platform to amplify Asean’s voice on the global stage, advocate for regional stability and expand maritime cooperation under the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road, a key part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

It also provides a timely opportunity to strengthen people-to-people ties, ensuring that our cooperation is not merely transactional, but built upon a foundation of mutual trust, cultural affinity and shared aspirations, he added. — Bernama