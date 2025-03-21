NEW YORK, March 21 — Athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike yesterday reported a 9 per cent decline in third-quarter revenues, as the company continues to navigate challenging market conditions.

The results were better than analyst expectations but the struggling company’s share price nevertheless sank by more than 4 per cent in after-hours trading.

The Oregon-based sportswear manufacturer posted revenues of US$11.3 billion (RM50 billion) for the quarter ended on February 28, down from the same period last year.

On a currency-neutral basis, revenues fell 7 per cent.

Nike’s direct-to-consumer business, which include Nike-owned stores, recorded a steeper decline, with revenues dropping 12 per cent to US$4.7 billion. Online sales were particularly hit, plunging 15 per cent.

The progress made on strategic priorities “reinforces my confidence that we are on the right path,” said Elliott Hill, President and CEO of Nike.

Hill took charge of Nike in mid-October, replacing John Donahoe, who retired. Hill had held several senior positions at Nike before retiring in 2020, after a 32-year career.

Since his return, the CEO has implemented the “Win Now” strategic plan to turn around the equipment manufacturer, which has been in decline for several years.

Despite the downturn, the company returned approximately US$1.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases.

Nike’s wholesale business fared slightly better than its direct channels, declining 7 per cent on a reported basis to US$6.2 billion.

Converse, a Nike subsidiary, saw an 18 per cent revenue decline to US$405 million. — AFP