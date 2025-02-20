KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank Group) posted a lower net profit of RM486.49 million for the third quarter (3Q) ended December 31, 2024, down from RM543.41 million a year earlier.

The decline was mainly due to lower income from Islamic banking and higher operating expenses.

However, revenue rose to RM1.24 billion from RM1.15 billion, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

For the cumulative nine months of financial year 2025 (9M 2025), net profit increased to RM1.49 billion from RM1.39 billion, while revenue grew to RM3.65 billion from RM3.48 billion.

The bank said net interest income rose 7.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM2.67 billion, supported by a 15-basis point expansion in net interest margin to 1.94 per cent and 4.4 per cent growth in loans and financing.

Non-interest income declined 2.3 per cent y-o-y to RM972.6 million, mainly due to the absence of a one-off divestment gain from AmGeneral Insurance Bhd in 9M FY24 and lower trading gains from Group Treasury and Markets.

This was partially offset by higher fee income from business banking, wealth management and investment banking.

AmBank Group said gross loans, advances and financing rose 4.4 per cent to RM137.1 billion, driven by 15.2 per cent growth in business banking loans.

Basic earnings per share increased 6.9 per cent to 44.99 sen, while net assets per share added 28 sen to RM6.07.

Customer deposits fell 2.8 per cent year-to-date to RM138.4 billion as the bank continued efforts to improve margins.

Time deposits rose 4.7 per cent to RM93.8 billion, while current account and savings account (CASA) balances declined 15.4 per cent to RM44.6 billion, with a CASA mix of 32.2 per cent.

Chief executive officer Jamie Ling said AmBank Group delivered another strong quarter of earnings, with encouraging year-to-date results.

“We delivered strong loan growth, especially in business banking, while moderating retail banking growth to de-risk and redeploy our capital resources more profitably in line with our Winning Together (WT29) strategy.

“Our liquidity remains ample, and our capital levels are strong,” he said, adding that the bank continues to focus on strategic priorities and is executing well in its first year of the WT29 strategy. — Bernama