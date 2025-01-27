KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit jumped 22.9 per cent to RM310.12 million in the financial year ended Dec 31, 2024 (FY2024) from RM252.38 million in the previous year, boosted by robust securities and derivatives markets as well as data business performance.

The segments contributed to the 27.8 per cent growth in operating revenue to RM757.7 million in FY24.

Overall, revenue rose to RM784.30 million versus RM616.49 million.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said the securities market registered trading revenue of RM381.5 million compared to RM266.6 million in FY2023, an increase of 43.1 per cent due to higher average daily trading value (ADV) for on-market trades (OMT) and direct business trades (DBT).

“Trading velocity climbed by 10 percentage points to 39 per cent in FY2024 compared to 29 per cent in FY2023.

“The three additional trading days in FY2024 also contributed to the increase in trading revenue,” it said.

As for the derivatives market, trading revenue saw a 27 per cent increase to RM113.8 million from RM89.6 million in FY2023, driven by the higher volume of crude palm oil futures and FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures contracts.

On the Islamic Market front, Bursa Malaysia said operating revenue expanded 4.9 per cent to RM17.9 million in FY2024, up from RM17.1 million previously supported by the revenue from the exchange’s new Bursa Gold Dinar business.

Additionally, data business revenue rose to RM78.3 million in FY2024, up 15.1 per cent from RM68 million in the previous year, mainly due to a growing subscriber base.

Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar described 2024 as a strong year for Malaysia’s equity capital market, with the FBM KLCI advancing by 12.9 per cent, positioning Bursa Malaysia as one of Asean’s top-performing markets.

“This achievement led to overall market capitalisation surpassing the RM2 trillion mark in May 2024 for the first time,” he said.

Bursa Malaysia also emerged as the leading stock exchange for initial public offerings (IPOs) in Asean, with 55 new listings that collectively raised RM7.4 billion, contributing to a total IPO market capitalisation of RM31.4 billion.

“These figures are testaments to the confidence both companies and investors have in the exchange as a trusted platform for fundraising and investment,” Abdul Wahid said.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the ongoing global and local developments continue to drive investment flows, resulting in higher market activity in the Securities and Derivatives Markets, as well as increased demand for our services.

“In FY2024, we laid the foundation for long-term growth, including the successful launch of the world’s first waqf-featured exchange-traded fund, reflecting our commitment to offering innovative investment options that also benefit society,” he said.

Muhamad Umar said Bursa Malaysia aims to build on this progress to further develop our Islamic Market with new Shariah-compliant products and services while expanding the investor base for platforms such as the Bursa Gold Dinar.

“These efforts will create greater alignment between Shariah investing and sustainable and responsible investment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia approved and declared a final dividend of 18.0 sen per share for FY2024, complemented by a special dividend of 8.0 sen per share, disbursing RM210.4 million.

Combined with the previous interim dividend, this brings the total dividend to 36.0 sen per share, representing a payout ratio of 93.9 per cent for the year. — Bernama