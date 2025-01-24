KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The takeover of the remaining shares by the joint offerors for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) shares on behalf of Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd, Pantai Panorama Sdn Bhd, Kwasa Aktif Sdn Bhd and Gip Aurea Pte Ltd has reached 92.82 per cent, exceeding the 90 per cent threshold.

AmInvestment Bank said in a statement today that the total MAHB shares held by the joint offerors and the joint ultimate offerors total 1,548,840,432 or 92.82 per cent.

The takeover offer for MAHB shares will remain at RM11 for the remaining shares, and the duration has been extended to Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from January 24, 2025, it said.

“Should the offer become unconditional and the joint offerors and the joint ultimate offerors collectively hold more than 90 per cent of MAHB shares, Bursa Securities will suspend the trading of the securities of MAHB immediately upon the expiry of five market days from the closing date of the offer.

“Thereafter, the joint offerors and the joint ultimate offerors will procure MAHB to take all necessary steps and procedures to withdraw its listing status from the official list in accordance with the listing requirements,” it added. — Bernama