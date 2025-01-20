KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Trading in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) shares, halted at 9 am, resumed an hour later, with the shares performing positively.

As of 10.11 am, MAHB had risen six sen to RM10.96 from RM10.90 at the close last Friday.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the airport operator stated that shareholders had conditionally accepted an offer from Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd (GDA), Pantai Panorama Sdn Bhd, Kwasa Aktif Sdn Bhd, and GIP Aurea Pte Ltd at a cash price of RM11.00 per share.

GDA is a consortium owned by Khazanah Nasional Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

The consortium held 86.51 per cent of MAHB shares as of January 17, the filing added. — Bernama