KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Versa CEO Teoh Wei-Xiang today announced a new feature for the digital wealth management application called Versa Quests, which is a tool designed to help Malaysians build stronger financial habits by offering users additional booster rewards on their savings for completing simple tasks.

He said Versa Quests are designed to make saving money more enjoyable by allowing users to participate in various challenges or quests, enabling them to earn multiple rewards and achieve greater net returns on their Versa Cash or Versa Cash-i accounts.

“This marks our first step in evolving from a transactional platform to an experiential one. With these booster rewards, our users can effortlessly maximise their savings.

“Just two days ago, a lecturer from Universiti Malaya shared his Versa Quests result with me, expressing his excitement about achieving more than 9 per cent per annum net returns in just a month,” he said in his speech at the launch of Versa Quest: A.I and Gamification to help young Malaysians adopt better financial habits here today.

Versa chief executive officer Teoh Wei Xiang delivers his presentation during the launch of Versa Quest at Atria Shopping Gallery in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

He also said one of the exciting quests available is the Super Invest Quest, where users can boost their savings by earning an additional 1.0 per cent per annum booster rewards by investing RM200, RM500 or RM1,000 into eligible Versa Invest funds.

He explained that the quests are designed to be easy to complete, making them accessible to everyone looking to maximise their savings.

“We believe building wealth should be approachable, not intimidating. It should be accessible and engaging. That is why we have incorporated fun and gamification into our platform, making learning about finance and managing wealth more enjoyable.

“From interactive tutorials and challenges to celebrating milestones, we are turning wealth management into a journey that is both rewarding and enjoyable.

“Whether it is for a first-time investor or a seasoned professional, we are here to empower Malaysians to build better financial habits while keeping the experience fresh and exciting,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Versa chairman Datuk Noorazman Aziz said Versa has grown to over 270,000 customers, with 13,000 new account openings each month.

Versa chairman Datuk Noorazman Aziz speaks during the launch of Versa Quest at Atria Shopping Gallery in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

He also said customer investments have surpassed RM500 million, with their efforts helping users save billions of ringgit.

The majority of users are under 40, highlighting the platform’s potential to shape the future of financial services.

“These milestones are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our valued customers and partners.

“Our journey started with a mission to make financial services more accessible, efficient and user-friendly, and today, we are proud to see that vision becoming a reality,” he added.

Noorazman then said looking ahead, Versa’s focus will remain on continuous innovation and improvement which always aims to deliver value to users.

For more information on Versa Quests, visit Versa’s website at www.versa.com.my.