ABU DHABI, Jan 14 — Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed the Malaysia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on Tuesday to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment and economic cooperation between both countries.

The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at ADNEC Centre here.

Earlier, as part of his three-day working visit to the UAE, Anwar paid a courtesy call on the UAE President.

The prime minister, along with other world leaders, then attended the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 graced by Sheikh Mohamed.

In a statement, Anwar welcomed the signing of the agreement between the countries.

He said that as Malaysia’s first free trade agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member country, the agreement is expected to be a catalyst for stronger trade and investment relations not only between Malaysia and the UAE but also other Gulf countries.

“The Malaysia-UAE CEPA will open up opportunities for a deeper economic cooperation, including tariff elimination or reduction as well as enhanced market access, which will drive exports and create new investment opportunities for key sectors,” he added. — Bernama