IPOH, Jan 12 — The Digital Ministry is addressing the challenges faced by micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs in adopting digitalisation, recognising it as a key component for strengthening their businesses.

Its minister, Gobind Singh Deo, expressed confidence that feedback from MSME entrepreneurs could be gathered within the first quarter of this year through the Malaysia Digital Tour initiative introduced by the ministry.

“For your information, 97 per cent of enterprises in this country are MSME-oriented, which is a significant number. However, it is concerning that many entrepreneurs are still reluctant to embrace technology to empower their businesses.

“Therefore, I believe that with the cooperation of all parties, including state governments, this tour will help us understand the challenges faced and enable us to propose solutions to assist MSME entrepreneurs,” he said after officiating the Malaysia Digital@Perak Tour at a hotel here today.

Also present were State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee, Ipoh Timor MP Howard Lee Chuan How, Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan, and 100 participants comprising MSME entrepreneurs in Perak.

On Nov 18 last year, Gobind announced that the ministry was in discussions with the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) to formulate new policies that support MSMEs in adopting digitalisation in their businesses.

In a related development, Gobind said coordinated efforts are being made to expedite the implementation of the MyDigital ID project and the second 5G network, which have faced delays.

He acknowledged that both initiatives have encountered challenges due to the involvement of multiple stakeholders, including ministries.

“We are focused on these initiatives. We will do our best and ensure that decisions on these issues are reached during the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) meeting on Feb 12,” he said.

On Dec 5 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed disappointment over delays in implementing the MyDigital ID project and the second 5G network, citing unresponsive negotiations involving Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and telecommunications companies. — Bernama