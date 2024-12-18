KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Berjaya Corporation Bhd-led consortium, which participated in the request for information (RFI) exercise by MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project, has announced that one of its partners has decided to withdraw.

In a statement today, Berjaya said that Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd has withdrawn and will pursue other strategic opportunities, thus no longer being part of the KL-SG HSR consortium.

“The consortium, which includes Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd, IJM Corporation Bhd, and its technical partners such as Deutsche Bahn, Hitachi Rail, and Hyundai Rotem, will be further strengthened to better align with the evolving needs of the project and to meet the government's expectations,” it said.

It added the consortium and its technical partners are recognised leaders in infrastructure development, engineering, and transportation management, bringing decades of proven expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Berjaya's founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan expressed that the group remains steadfast in its mission to deliver a world-class HSR system, aiming to transform regional connectivity and economic development in Malaysia while contributing to the nation’s transition towards green mobility with high-speed rail. — Bernama