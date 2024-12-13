BARCELONA, Dec 13 — Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial said yesterday it had sold a 20-per cent stake in Britain’s Heathrow airport to French and Saudi investors for over US$2 billion (RM8.9 billion).

Ferrovial said in a filing to the Spanish stock exchange regulators that it sold the 19.75 per cent stake for €2 billion (RM9.3 billion) to French fund Ardian and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The buyers also acquired a further 18-per cent stake from other shareholders, the statement said.

That gave them in total a nearly 38-per cent stake in FGP Topco, the consortium that owns the airport, leaving Ferrovial no longer its biggest shareholder.

Ardian now holds more than 22 per cent and PIF around 15 per cent.

Ferrovial announced in November it had reached agreements to sell its stakes in three other British airports: Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton to a German company.

The Spanish company specialises in transport infrastructure management and operates a vast portfolio of global assets, including airport interests in Turkiye and New York.

Heathrow was not seen as a core asset by Ferrovial.

It bought its stake in Heathrow in a 2006 takeover and initially held 56 per cent of the hub, before gradually reducing its interest. — AFP