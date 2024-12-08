PHNOM PENH, Dec 8 — Cambodia and Sarawak have expressed their intentions to enhance commercial relations and leverage key economic sectors between the two resource-rich states.

Sarawak, known for its vast oil, gas, and timber reserves, is strategically positioned to partner with Cambodia, which boasts a wealth of agricultural products and emerging industries.

The intentions surfaced during a meeting on Saturday between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, reported Fresh News.

“Cambodia (has) the potential and the opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between Malaysia and Cambodia.

“Sarawak and Malaysia can play a key role in fostering these relations and enhancing connections between the two nations,” said Abang Johari, quoted Fresh News.

The premier is in Phnom Penh to attend the Regional Islamic Da’wah Council of Southeast Asia and the Pacific (RISEAP) conference, where he serves as the president of the movement.

Both sides discussed enhancing cooperation in education, energy and tourism, as well as the potential direct flights between Sarawak and Cambodia, said the online news portal.

During the meeting, Manet told the Sarawakian premier that Cambodia and Malaysia “have numerous opportunities to strengthen and expand their relations and cooperation”.

Meanwhile, speaking at the opening of the 20th RISEAP conference, on Saturday, Manet said that the Khmer Muslim community can play a critical role in accessing the global Islamic economy, mainly the Islamic finance and the burgeoning halal market.

“The Cambodian Muslim community is the key to opening Cambodia’s door to global Islamic opportunities, whether in Islamic finance or the halal economy.

“I am also dedicated to advancing the halal manufacturing and export industry, ensuring that Cambodia can fully capitalise on the vast opportunities of the halal market by adhering to international halal certification standards,” said the prime minister. — Bernama