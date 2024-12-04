KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Leading content-driven commerce platform, TikTok Shop recently concluded its biggest online shopping event of the year, 11.11 Mega Sale, which marked a momentous milestone of driving more than 4.5x sales uplift for its #JomLokal sellers across Malaysia. Beloved homegrown brands Dapur Pak Amir, Shiffa Curry Powder, and Empat Beranak achieved exponential business growth during 11.11, with each brand seeing a multi-fold increase in orders.

Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, Director of Strategic Partnerships, TikTok Shop Malaysia, emphasised: “We launched #JomLokal last year as part of our commitment to empower Malaysian MSMEs to find success on TikTok Shop in partnership with key government agencies and ministries. We are delighted to see how these local brands were able to achieve over 4.5x increase in sales on 11.11, compared to a normal day, and witness how local creators Pinn Yang and Khairul Aming were able to unleash the power of social commerce to support local MSMEs by generating million-ringgit sales each via livestreaming during 11.11.”

Amir Mohsin, engineer-turned-entrepreneur, Dapur Pak Amir, shared: “The new age of e-commerce is here. With the rise of social commerce, businesses of all sizes, no matter how small, have the unique opportunity to scale. TikTok Shop’s continuous #JomLokal support for MSMEs has been instrumental in helping small businesses like mine amplify our voice online like never before. Leveraging creators and content, our orders soared by more than 5x during the 11.11 sale, compared to a normal day. I’m extremely grateful to TikTok Shop for realizing my entrepreneurial dreams despite my speech disability caused by the accident I had 6 years ago.”

Nor Faridah Sariff, Founder, Shiffa Curry Powder, underscored: “As a brand that started from humble roots, we are thrilled to witness the power of Shoppertainment in elevating small businesses to new heights. Through #JomLokal, TikTok Shop has provided us with invaluable resources to accelerate our business growth online and engage with a wider audience. This recent 11.11 sale was a breakthrough for us. Our orders surged by more than 5x compared to a normal day. It exceeded our expectations, and we are grateful for TikTok Shop’s continuous support in bringing our local Penang flavours to the whole country.”

Mohd Azri Aris dan Nina Nadia Sahim, Parents and Partners, Empat Beranak, highlighted: “The aspiration of our small family business has always been about crafting fragrances that evoke cherished memories, and TikTok Shop has helped us share this vision with customers nationwide. Backed by the extensive #JomLokal support, we experienced an incredible 3x increase in orders during the 11.11 sale compared to a regular day. We are grateful to TikTok Shop for enabling us to turn our passion into a thriving business and we hope to inspire other local entrepreneurs with our story.”

With the upcoming 12.12 sale right around the corner, aspiring entrepreneurs, local MSME, and homegrown brands should not miss out by signing up as a seller at TikTok Shop Seller Center and exploring the step-by-step tutorial courses at TikTok Shop Academy.