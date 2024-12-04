KUCHING, Dec 4 — A new hotel will soon take shape at the building which once housed Century Kuching Hotel and prior to that Four Points by Sheraton Kuching.

Global hotel company IHG Hotels and Resorts (IHG) is set to return here with the debut of its premium voco hotels brand in Malaysia – the 321-room voco Kuching.

IHG announced yesterday that together with Elica Equity Sdn Bhd, voco Kuching will open in 2026 as part of a 12-storey mixed use development.

“This will be IHG’s first hotel in Sarawak and marks its return to Kuching after 16 years,” IHG said in a statement yesterday.

voco Kuching will join voco hotels, which is IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand designed to stand out from the crowd with a hotel experience that is consistently thoughtful and distinct.

It will join a growing pipeline of 80 voco hotels globally and add to an existing 77 properties already opened, the statement said.

IHG Hotels and Resorts South East Asia & Korea (Development) vice president Patrick Finn said he is confident that voco Kuching will be a fantastic property for Elica and IHG in Malaysia, as well as a building block in the economies of Kuching and Sarawak.

“These are exciting times for IHG in Malaysia as we are on track to almost double our estate in the next few years with a pipeline of fantastic hotels that include the debut of voco hotels and luxury and lifestyle brands Regent and Kimpton.

“Together with Elica Equity Sdn Bdn, we are committed to bringing voco hotels’ signature delightful and uplifting experiences to the market and attract more visitors to this beautiful destination in Southeast Asia,” he said.

Elica Equity director Datuk Bobby Ting said the company has always been driven by a pioneering spirit, pushing the boundaries of innovation in property development.

“We are incredibly proud to be bringing the first voco hotel to Malaysia, right here in Kuching. It is our hope that this hotel not only fulfils our joint vision but also set a new standard, inspiring future voco properties throughout Malaysia,” said Ting.

“This partnership has been a dream, aligning perfectly with our shared ambition to breathe new life into this property.”

IHG said voco Kuching’s facilities will include a swimming pool, all-day dining and café, lounge, fitness centre, over 2,400 square metres of meeting spaces, including a ballroom that will accommodate 1,300 people, and an array of function room options.

IHG has 10 open hotels in Malaysia across five brands – InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express.

Besides voco hotels, IHG will also soon debut its Regent and Kimpton brands in the country. — The Borneo Post



