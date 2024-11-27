KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Bursa Malaysia edged up at midmorning boosted by YTL Power and YTL Corp stocks’ uptrend.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 3.99 points to 1,607.14 from yesterday’s close of 1,603.15.

The benchmark index opened lower, declining 1.81 points to 1,601.34.

Market breadth was positive as advancers outpaced decliners 402 to 384, while 431 counters remained unchanged, 1,240 untraded and 44 suspended.

Turnover totalled 1.43 billion units valued at RM843.4 million.

Heavyweights YTL Power bagged 14 sen to RM3.34, YTL Corp was five sen higher at RM2.00, IOI Corp rose eight sen to RM3.88, Petronas Dagangan climbed 34 sen to RM19.44 and Maybank was four sen higher at RM10.26.

Among the active stocks, Genetec Technology was 19.5 sen stronger at RM1.07, MBSB rose one sen to 73.5 sen, JCY International added six sen to 41.5 sen, Globetronics garnered five sen to 58 sen and Iconic Worldwide earned one sen to 11 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 32.37 points to 12,203.32, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 28.47 points to 11,904.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 9.79 points to 12,140.15, the FBM 70 Index picked up 38.97 points to 17,929.82 and the FBM ACE Index earned 33.78 points to 5,173.03.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 73.94 points up at 19,273.50 and the Energy Index edged up 1.50 points to 822.63.

The Industrial Products and Services Index lost 0.09 of-a-point to 172.23 and the Plantation Index was down 38.03 points to 7,494.59. — Bernama