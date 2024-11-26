OTTAWA, Nov 26 — Canada is “essential” to the American energy supply, a government statement said yesterday, touting ties with its southern neighbour after US President-elect Donald Trump vowed sweeping tariffs once he takes office in January.

“Our relationship today is balanced and mutually beneficial, particularly for American workers,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in the joint statement, adding that Ottawa would “continue to discuss these issues with the incoming administration.” — AFP